Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,033,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $162,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,932,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,703,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,209,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,738. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

