Norges Bank Buys Shares of 475,064 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,559,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 269,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

