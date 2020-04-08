Norges Bank Takes $66.76 Million Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,081,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,761,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

