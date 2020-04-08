Norges Bank Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,433,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

