Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,852,055 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,852,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,260,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.85% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

