Norges Bank Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,264,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $529,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

