Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,686,849 Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,686,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,498,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

