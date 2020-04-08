Norges Bank Invests $70.21 Million in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,014,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,212,000. Norges Bank owned 0.44% of GRIFOLS S A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

GRFS stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

