Norges Bank Invests $70.15 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,154,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

