Norges Bank Takes $70.39 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,809,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,389,000. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of National-Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 240,076 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

