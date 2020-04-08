634,080 Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,478,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

