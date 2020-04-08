Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,591 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 446,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,588,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.84% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 36,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $6,707,837.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,924,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,511 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,712. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

