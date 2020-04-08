6,519,105 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,519,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,800,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amcor by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,037 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

