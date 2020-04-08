Norges Bank Invests $70.78 Million in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,374,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,777,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

