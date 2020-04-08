Norges Bank Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,490,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,855,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

