Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,315,156 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,315,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,214,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

PAAS opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.