Norges Bank Buys Shares of 13,520,572 Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,520,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.