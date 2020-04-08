Norges Bank Takes $71.56 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,110,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,559,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Cabot Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.