Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,390 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

