3,217,158 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,217,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,968,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

