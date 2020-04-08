Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,015 Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.