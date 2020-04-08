Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 22,263 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of New Media Investment Group worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Media Investment Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. New Media Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

