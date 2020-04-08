Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $8,683,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200,676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $4,339,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

