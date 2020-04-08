Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

