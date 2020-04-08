8,410 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 182,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.