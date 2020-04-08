Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

SAFE opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

