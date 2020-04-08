Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,009 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of GME opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

