Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,009 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of GME opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,852,055 Invesco Ltd.
Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,852,055 Invesco Ltd.
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co.
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co.
Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,686,849 Cousins Properties Inc
Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,686,849 Cousins Properties Inc
Norges Bank Invests $70.21 Million in GRIFOLS S A/S
Norges Bank Invests $70.21 Million in GRIFOLS S A/S
Norges Bank Invests $70.15 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Norges Bank Invests $70.15 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Norges Bank Takes $70.39 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.
Norges Bank Takes $70.39 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report