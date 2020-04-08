Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,985 Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE TALO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Talos Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.