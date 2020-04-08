Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RadNet by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RadNet by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of RDNT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

