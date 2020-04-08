Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

