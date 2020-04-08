Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 500.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

