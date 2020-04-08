Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 89,254 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Slack by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Slack by 978.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Slack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.05.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287,834 shares of company stock worth $28,430,460 in the last three months.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

