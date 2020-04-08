Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,005 Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,005 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.