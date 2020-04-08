Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 51,193 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

