Man Group plc Buys Shares of 117,827 Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

