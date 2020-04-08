Man Group plc Trims Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,539,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $187.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

