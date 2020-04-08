Man Group plc Sells 18,891 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

