Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PLT opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

