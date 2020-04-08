Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

