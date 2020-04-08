Man Group plc Takes Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 95,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareDx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

