Man Group plc Buys 852 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $315.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $338.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

