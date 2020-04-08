OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.