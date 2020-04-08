Man Group plc Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $5,680,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

