NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Down 6.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75, 1,017,049 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,188,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

