Man Group plc Sells 14,363 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Marcus worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of MCS opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

