Man Group plc Sells 170,699 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,699 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

