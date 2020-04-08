Man Group plc Sells 216,136 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

