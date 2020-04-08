Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $26.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of -65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

