Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,451.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,451.71 ($19.10).

CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.47) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,169.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,397.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders have acquired a total of 885 shares of company stock worth $1,037,801 over the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

