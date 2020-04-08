OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 437.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 437.50 ($5.76).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered OneSavings Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OneSavings Bank stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.89. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 127.71 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $902.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93). Also, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total value of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

